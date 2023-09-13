On Sept. 12, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The event celebrated 50 years of hip-hop and was hosted by the legendary rapper Nicki Minaj.

The evening featured a pink carpet that welcomed celebrities such as Diddy, Cardi B, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, King Combs, and more.

Each attendee showcased their boldest, most abstract looks, revealing the unique inner personalities of the artists.

Here are 12 outfits from some of your favorite female artists, ranked from best to worst according to rolling out:

Nicki Minaj

Known as the “Queen of Rap,” Nicki Minaj arrived in an all-pink lace dress adorned with a corset and floral veil. Committed to the event, the renowned rapper had multiple dress changes throughout the live award show. She also performed an exclusive song, giving fans a taste of what to expect from Pink Friday 2.

Karol G

Karol G also opted for an all-pink ensemble on the red carpet, donning a sheer, floor-length dress paired with a matching train-length shawl. Her ombré pink hair added a creative flair to the look.

Doja Cat

Consistently surprising her fans, the rapper and pop artist donned a cobweb-like dress that left little to the imagination. However, the ensemble was harmoniously paired with her hair and makeup.

Cardi B The “Bongos” rapper dazzled on the pink carpet with a daring yet glamorous look. Her off-the-shoulder gown featured hints of silver and pink.

Shakira

The renowned Latin artist presented a classic look on the pink carpet, spiced up with some alluring back detail.

Megan Thee Stallion

She’s back and better than ever. The Grammy Award-winning rapper turned heads on the pink carpet in a black, off-the-shoulder sheer corset dress. Never one to shy away from flaunting her figure, she looked both sleek and snatched.

Coco Jones

The gifted R&B artist embraced the color black in a two-piece ensemble, featuring a leather-like texture and large buckles. The look felt like a nostalgic nod to the ’90s.

Kaliii

The up-and-coming female rapper opted for a bold move in unfamiliar territory, sporting a bright orange, abstract ensemble complete with a plunging neckline.

Anitta

The Latin singer struck a balance between classic and playful with her eclectic ensemble on the pink carpet. While the look had a slightly off-kilter vibe, her show-stopping earrings easily drew attention.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe exuded royalty in a velvet, multi-patterned dress. However, the collar seemed to slightly shorten her neck, detracting from the overall look.

Saweetie

The “My Type” rapper looked gorgeous in pink; however, the dress’s features subtly evoked the popular show, “The Flintstones.”

Yung Miami

The 305 rapper elevated the concept of hip bones with this look. Though it wasn’t the most flattering, her confidence was at 100.