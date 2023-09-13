NBMBAA DC president Carletta Hurt shares tips for network building

Dedicated to the enhancement of educational and economic empowerment for African Americans, the National Black MBA Association is leading the way in bringing together professionals and students to share common experiences, career goals, and aspirations.

With 40 local chapters across the United States, the National MBA Association is helping people from anywhere achieve their dreams. Carletta Hurt is an innovative thinker, strategic connector, and passionate youth advocate with over two decades of serving the community and building strong partnerships. She has been involved with the National Black MBA Association for nearly two decades first in Atlanta for almost a decade and now in DC for the past five years.

Hurt looks forward to expanding the level of engagement of current partners, leveraging the geographic location for broader opportunities for her members, and expanding youth offerings.

Tell us about your role and the upcoming conference.

I represent the DC chapter of the National Black MBA Association and we’ll be hosting the 46th annual National Conference this year in Philadelphia. We are excited. We have Boys to Men opening up the conference, Philly’s own, and if you grew up like when I grew up, you know their songs ring true to memories. I’m really excited to have them open up our conference. We’re even more excited that Phylicia Rashad of Howard University will be speaking at our luncheon. So many of us are excited to hear from our favorite TV mom, Claire Huxtable, now that she’s an esteemed dean at Howard University, and what she’s done for education, and talk to her about how that impacts our organization.

What is your strategy for building your network?

It’s not about you having to be an entrepreneur but being given the tools to navigate the spaces we know young people are going to encounter when they get older. I also met my mentor through the National MBA, and I was referred to her when I started working in Atlanta. They told me she was going to give me everything I needed. She did that and so much more. Having access to individuals like her and then from knowing her knowing other people, I think this business is a family, and it’s not just about jobs or internships but about meeting people who are like you, think like you, and walk like you, and when you have those moments of frustration, or just wanting to vent, you can call somebody you met at the conference, because they can relate to what you’re talking about and you don’t have to explain everything all over again.