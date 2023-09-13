NBMBAA New York president Norville Barrington has 3 tips for future leaders

With 40 local chapters across the United States, the National MBA Association is helping people from anywhere achieve their dreams. Norville Barrington is the president of the New York chapter, where he’s committed to helping the next generation of professionals.

What does it mean to you to be a part of the National Black MBA?

It’s very important to understand the dynamics that we live in, so when we look at the social economic factors that drive business, the National Black MBA represents all the various areas that lead to pipeline opportunities for career advancement, leadership development, and driving revenue. For businesses, we’re not only the consumers, but we’re also the individuals and professionals who help drive business decisions. The National Black MBA also ensures that from an entrepreneurship perspective, we’re looking at opportunities to drive economic development and economic growth through entrepreneurial ventures, whether that is supply diversity with our partners, or whether that is individuals going from being professionals in corporate America to now launching their own businesses to making sure that we support businesses in the community as well. Back in 1988, I attended an info session that led to a mentor, who’s still my mentor now who allowed me to see my potential opportunities. Since that time I’ve been with the organization and now I lead the National Black MBA New York chapter to ensure that we look at not only what we’re doing currently from a professional standpoint, but ultimately what we’re doing for the next generation of professionals.

What should be people’s biggest takeaways from the National Black MBA Conference?