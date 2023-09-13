Selena Gomez frowns at Chris Brown’s nod at VMAs, he responds (video)

When Chris Brown’s name was announced as a nominee in one of the categories at the MTV VMA Awards, Selena Gomez furrowed her brow as if merely hearing Breezy’s name emitted a foul odor.

Mainstream Americans lavished praise on Gomez for her visible disapproval of Breezy’s nomination. Meanwhile, urbanites expressed indignation, as Gomez and a host of other artists continue to ostracize Brown for his past transgression of assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

Brown, who has faced widespread criticism for over a decade since his assault on Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards, responded ambiguously to Gomez through now-deleted Instagram stories.

In the first post, Brown appeared incredulous that anyone would dare to question or scrutinize his nomination, given that his talents and qualifications are beyond dispute. In the second post, Breezy suggested he’d be better off avoiding the topic altogether.

Chris Brown reacts to Selena Gomez giving him the stank face for being nominated at the #VMAs 👀 https://t.co/Y03XP0wTDp pic.twitter.com/l96BYFhcyi — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) September 13, 2023

After incurring the wrath of numerous Breezy disciples who hurled insults at her, Gomez resigned herself to the fact that she might have to remain motionless at future awards shows to avoid social media backlash. Nonetheless, Gomez remains unapologetic for the expression she did showcase on Tuesday evening.