Beyoncé reportedly celebrated her birthday in a $20K/night private island villa

Beyoncé reportedly celebrated her birthday in a $20K per night villa on a private island.

The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker — who has 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay-Z — turned 42 on Sept. 4, and the next day she jetted off to The Brando resort in French Polynesia.

According to TMZ, Bey “rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay,” which is made up of 11 villas. It’s said she and her party — adults and children included — arrived on Sept. 5 and stayed until at least the 8th.

Source claim Beyoncé and her husband stayed in the main resident, which is a four-bedroom villa costing $20,000 per night. The rest of the group stayed in the other villas, which each have one, two and three bedroom options.

Beyoncé celebrated her actual birthday on the Inglewood, California, stop of her “Renaissance Tour” as she performed a huge show at SoFi Stadium with big names like Katy Perry and Kate Hudson in the audience, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended earlier in the week.

As an added treat, Diana Ross led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé.

Beyoncé went on to thank the Motown legend for “opening the doors for me, adding: “Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. I would not be me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me.”

Back in 2019, Beyoncé sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross on her 75th birthday in Los Angeles, so the “Chain Reaction” hitmaker wanted to return the favor.

She replied: “You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for me, so I wanted to sing it for you.”