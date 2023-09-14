Cardi B claps back at Joe Budden’s searing critique of ‘Bongos’ (videos)

Joe Budden’s scorching critique of the newly-released collaborative single “Bongos” had Cardi B feeling some kind of way, and she fired back at the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Budden torched the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion cut on his eponymous podcast, saying the song sounded like “two women that can’t make a song.” He added the record was ill-conceived and executed, denouncing it as “contrived” and finished it off by saying it was a haphazard “science project” that cooked up by “AI.”

“I hate the song,” Budden said bluntly. “The hook ain’t hooking. It’s not better than any of the songs like it. ‘WAP,’ ‘Up,’ it’s not better than any Cardi B feature.”

While speaking to her 168 million Instagram fans, Cardi said the ferocity of Budden’s scathing critique of her and Megan’s risqué single was uncalled for and, indeed, personal.

“I just feel like he has an issue with me,” Cardi began. “And it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos’ — it’s just you inviting b—-es who said the rudest, nastiest s— … when Mal and Rory say f— s— about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up.

“You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you. You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side.”

Budden got ahold of Cardi’s caustic comeback directed at him and categorically dismissed the merits of it.

“Don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f— with Cardi. But I stand on what I said about the song. And I said it pretty respectfully,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast.

“I ain’t here to shatter nobody’s dreams … For me, it’s if I didn’t hear nothing from none of y’all the nine million times I bigged you up, I definitely don’t want to hear from you the one time I didn’t,” he said.



Other entertainers on “Dish Nation” — particularly Da Brat — openly wondered why Budden harbors so much venom toward “Bongos.”

