Gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne’s ‘Look at God’ video: Go behind the scenes

As I sit here counting my blessings, I’m grateful for Koryn Hawthorne, a young phenomenal artist who considers the release of our new single ‘Look at God’, something special for all to be inspired. This is a special moment for a hip hop generation, looking for a gospel artist to give them grace and mercy in conversation, rhythm, and the soul of what gospel is: the storytelling of what and how God can be in your life.

Hawthorne tells the journey of what it is to go and find a record, take it to a record company, and have the foresight to know that this single will change lives and the positioning of those who already have, and those who need to develop a relationship with God.


Listen to Hawthorne as she goes behind the scenes and explains what this song means to her and how you too can find God if you just open your spiritual eye and claim victory over what’s in front of you.

Look at God, was co-written and co-produced by Munson Steed, CEO of Rolling Out Music. The single is out on all streaming platforms on Friday, September 15, 2023


