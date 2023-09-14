Man charged over allegedly stalking Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson‘s alleged stalker faces up to a year in jail.

The “Star” actress previously filed for a restraining order against an unnamed man after he allegedly scaled her fence and “looked through her windows,” and though he was chased away by a friend of the “Let Down” singer, he was eventually arrested and charged with four misdemeanor offences, including two stalking charges.

According to The Blast, the man is also charged with “loitering to commit a crime” and “harassment on social media” and if convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a maximum of $1K fine. The suspect is currently being held on $20K bail at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

In her restraining order filing, Jackson made it clear she doesn’t know the man but he started messaging her in late 2019 and was concerned his behavior of trying to contact her has escalated.

Two days after he climbed her fence, police took another report of a man who approached the 25-year-old star’s front door, but she wasn’t home on either occasion.

Back in 2018, Jackson was awarded a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at a recording studio where she was working. He reportedly once waited 15 hours outside to meet her.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that a friend of Jackson’ confronted the alleged stalker.

When he asked why he was visiting the studio, he reportedly said, “What the f— does it look like I’m doing here? I’m stalking your b—-.”

And, he is also alleged to have said: “By midnight it will all be over … the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun.”

He had previously Tweeted Jackson to say that they were “soul mates.”

Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order, with the man ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and cut any type of communication.