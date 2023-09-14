NFL committed to racism not diversity: Colin Kaepernick sidelined, Jim Trotter sues

You may not care anymore because of your fantasy sports and betting habits, but the NFL is still showing its White supremacy on a daily basis. Hours after it was reported Colin Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the New York Jets after the team’s starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, the team reportedly expressed its disinterest in bringing in the blackballed athlete.

Kaepernick, 35, is the same age as Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who has spent his last four seasons as a league journeyman and backup. Last season for the New Orleans Saints, Dalton started in 14 games and threw 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions with a quarterback rating of 53.1. In his final season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions with a quarterback rating of 49.2 in 12 games. The dual-threat Kaepernick also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. A great argument can be made these two players are of the same quality as NFL quarterbacks who can serve as valuable veteran backups to most franchises.

With Jim Trotter, the former NFL columnist for the league was pushed out after courageously pressing Roger Goodell about diversity on the managerial level of communications within the league. Now, he’s suing the NFL.

The @NFL says its commitment to diversity extends beyond the sideline and front office, but the numbers in the newsroom at the league-owned media group says otherwise. So I asked @nflcommish sbout it. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/nabWjo0SDm — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 8, 2023

“I hope this lawsuit leads to real change across the league in the newsroom,” Trotter said. “It is on the backs of a majority Black-player population that owners have made billions and those players deserve to have someone who shares their cultural and life experiences at the table when decisions are being made about how they are being covered.”