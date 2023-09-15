proclivity

Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai

The news took many by surprise
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rap mogul Jeezy has reportedly taken the legal steps to end his marriage with Jeannie Mai.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed the legal documents to divorce the TV personality in a Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.


The news shocked fans as Mai and Jenkins appeared head-over-heels in love with one another when they married in March 2021.

The paperwork indicates that Jeezy and Mai had already been separated for a period of time in advance of the divorce filing. The couple had a prenuptial agreement, the AJC reports.


Jeezy is reportedly seeking joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai-Jenkins.

