Rashida Williams is an entrepreneur known to her clients as, The Glam Doctor. As a beauty professional, she has worked with a number of famous faces such as Judge Greg Mathis, Vivica A. Fox, Lynn Whitfield, Laz Alonzo, and more. She specializes in makeup, hair, and skincare. Williams also offers classes to help teach others the same skills.

The award-winning multi-hyphenate disclosed why less is more when it comes to makeup.

What should Black women know about makeup in 2023?

That less is more. Even though we say it a lot less is more. A lot of women feel the need to put a lot of makeup on to do a lot of extra because they’re looking at social media and magazines but still in this day and age less is more. Today, I don’t even have a lot of makeup on. I have very light makeup on. The most I have on is my lip that you see. That’s the focus today for me, so less is more ladies.

What makeup look should women be striving for at events like the NBMBAA Conference?

Well, I think that the natural look with bronze or gold looks with natural hues. That’s always good for an everyday look. Also, make sure your lashes are done if you like lashes, make sure your brows are groomed, also add a good eyeliner, mascara, bronzer, and lip gloss. You will be good to go. You don’t have to feel the need to do all the things right because you’re going to your conference every day. If you’re going out to the evening events, then I would just say maybe [spice] it up with a bolder lipstick or a bolder lash, put on some foundation, or even perhaps get your makeup done. Right now, I’m wearing my lipstick. I’m wearing a color called ‘Hush’ and a color called ‘Passion.’ I have lipsticks, I have lip liners, I also have eyebrow pencils, and makeup brushes. You can find those on my website at theglamdoctor.com.