Media mogul and ‘rolling out’ CEO Munson Steed makes songwriting debut with ‘Look At God’, for gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne

ATLANTA, September 14, 2023 – ‘Look at God’ is the latest inspirational song available on all streaming and music platforms and was brought to life by vocal sensation and music artist Koryn Hawthorne. The hit single was co-written by multi-hyphenate creative Munson Steed, CEO, publisher and founder of rolling out.

Steed is a fount of creativity as the helm of rolling out, one of the largest independently Black-owned media companies in the country serving up news, entertainment, health, tech, entrepreneurship. Steed is also an author, community leader, movie producer, media mogul and now songwriter with this new song release. ‘Look at God,’ emphasizes the power of each of our individual relationships with God.

“This song was on my heart for years and I was blessed to connect with a singer like Koryn Hawthorne to breathe life and love into it,” said Munson Steed. “I hope it provides encouragement to all who listen to it and I look forward to creating more inspirational music.” Steed is also grateful for the collaboration with multi-award winning songwriter and music phenom Pastor Charles Jenkins’ , whom Steed considers his spiritual and music mentor.

Jenkins co-wrote the single and had this to say about the song, “When Munson first played me the idea, we were sitting outside of the restaurant Sweet Greens in Chicago. I had tears in my eyes and I knew it was diamond. I’m just honored he allowed me collaborate on this smash and executive produce this special moment. Now my superstar friend Koryn Hawthorne is sharing it with the world with raving reviews. Look At God! This is just the beginning of Munson Steed music!!! Wow!” Jenkins was also instrumental in onboarding Hawthorne as the lead vocalist.

Hawthorne, who co-wrote on the song as well had this to say, “Look At God” couldn’t be a more perfect song for me. I have so many ‘Look At God’ moments in my life. I’m so thankful. Also, working with Charles in the studio was a great experience and collaborating with Munson was a blessing.” Hawthorne also created a video to accompany the single debut. The video is filled with inspirational gospel youth culture. She gives so much hope to millennials, Gen Z and their parents, all in this one song. The Grammy nominated artist is creating an offering to God and and offering for her generation to form a relationship with God in song. Her music and spiritual consciousness shines through ‘Look At God’.

“I’m so excited the song and the video are out for the world to hear and see. Everybody, go download it and watch the video. Look At God!”, Hawthorne excitedly exclaimed.

‘Look At God’ the single is out on all streaming platforms Friday, September 15, 2023.

Click below to stream.

Spotify:

https://KorynHawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/spotify

Apple Music:

https://KorynHawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/applemusic

Amazon Music:

https://KorynHawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/amazonmusic

YouTube:

https://KorynHawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/youtube

YouTube Music:

https://KorynHawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/youtubemusic

Pandora:

https://korynhawthorne.lnk.to/LookAtGod/pandora

About rolling out Music

Munson Steed CEO and rolling out have started the rolling out music division. Rolling out music provides creatives and publishing and will produce artists and compilations. In addition the audio department will create music for commercial purposes and podcast programming.

About rolling out

Rolling out is an African-American owned multimedia company with a trusted and influential voice in the Black community. We develop creative cutting-edge content. We have a keen eye for stories and movements that influence Black culture. We have connections that give us unprecedented access and a unique perspective across a wide range of verticals including Lifestyle, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Art, Technology, Design, Home, Beauty, Travel, and Business.