proclivity

For another week, Deion Sanders has a new hater; wants to put bounty on son

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gaining haters by the week
For another week, Deion Sanders has a new hater; wants to put bounty on son
Deion Sanders (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / April Visuals)

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have received a lot of love over the past three weeks; however, others still don’t have good things to say about the program.

Charleston White is one of those people, but he doesn’t have many good things to say about anything. White went on social media after the Buffaloes’ win against Colorado State on Sept. 16 and told the world how he felt about Sanders.


“F— Deion Sanders. I d— near want to put $20,000 up on any college player that will hurt his son. That quarterback motherf—–,” White said. “That slow motherf—– ain’t going nowhere. F— Colorado football, I’m with them n—- still in Jackson, Mississippi.”

White continued, saying Sanders hasn’t done much to make an impact and that people shouldn’t support him as they are.


“Sambo Sanders is his new name. Deion ain’t never did s— where we can rally and revolutionize around him,” White said. “That n—- a football player with a turf toe. F— Deion.”

“Jackson State winning too, y’all not rooting for them n—- coaches,” White said. “And all them little league coaches that are coaching in your city, you ain’t rooting, rallying, and cheering around them poor n—–.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE