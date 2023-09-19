Night owls more likely to develop diabetes, study shows

People who tend to sleep late may be putting their health at risk, a new study has shown.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal and reported by Health, revealed that there was a connection between people who had more unhealthy lifestyle habits and those who were more likely to develop diabetes than others. The study showed that people who go to sleep and wake up later than others have a 72% increased risk of developing diabetes, Sina Kianersi told Health.

Other results from the study revealed that people who tend to sleep and wake up later are more likely to smoke, not exercise, and participate in other negative lifestyle behaviors. The study was done with over 60,000 female nurses. Thirty-five percent of the participants identified as early birds, while approximately 11% identified as night owls. None of the participants had a history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes at the start of the study. The level of healthy lifestyles was determined by alcohol use, body mass index, physical activity levels, smoking status, sleep duration, and diet. The night owls tended to have a less healthy lifestyle based on the aforementioned factors.

Other research has shown that inconsistent sleep patterns can lead to negative diet patterns, metabolism, and mood.