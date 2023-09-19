Jacquees says ‘Sincerely For You’ tour is on the way

Jacquees is back again, three years later, with another tour for his popular R&B album, Sincerely For You. Future is the album’s executive producer, featuring artists such as 6lack, Summer Walker, Dreezy, 21 Savage, and more.

The tour is set to kick off in New Orleans on Sept. 29.

The famous artist discussed what it was like working with Future on the project.

When did you know it was time to go on tour for your Sincerely For You album?

Well, I tour off of every album. I haven’t dropped an album since 2019, which was the King of R&B album, and we toured the next year, which was 2020, then the world shut down. We dropped this album in December, and we’ve been letting the fans soak it in. It’s been about 10 months since we dropped, so I just feel like this was the time. It’s towards the end of the year, and I know everybody is back in school, and the conversation is happening whether you’re in college, high school, or whatever because my fans are young and old. I just feel like this is the time. Shout out to my boy Nick Lavelle; it was his people that kind of put together this whole idea to do this tour, and he’s opening on the tour. So, I’m just excited to be back on the road. Shout out to everybody that was a part of making this happen. I’m excited to do it.

What was it like having Future produce the project?

Working with Future was super dope. Future is super talented; that’s my dog, and he’s one of the few people I’ve worked with in the studio and was amazed. He has so many different types of melodies in his head; you can tell he’s older, and you can tell he’s been around. It was just super dope working with him. Along with the other producers that he put me on [to] work with, like PopLord, that’s what he’s called now, but I did a lot of work with PopLord and Future set that up for us to work together. We came up with some super dope records outside of my team that I’m always working with, like Nash B, K-Major, and ForteBowie. PopLord came in for this album, along with Future, and we made some incredible records. I think they were memorable. I think they were records that will stick; I don’t think they’re just fly-by records. Sometimes, you make music, and it doesn’t stick, but you always want to aim for the records that stick. I believe we made some records on this album that will be here. Like after this tour, when I’m on to the next tour, they’ll still want to hear these records performed.