With Season 5 of Netflix‘s “Love is Blind” airing on Sept. 22, news just broke that Season 4 reality TV couple Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas have called it quits. The couple previously got together after Bonds abruptly called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Marshall Glaze.

"This Jackie, the deflecting, the gaslighting, the deceitful Jackie, I don't know who that is, and, apparently, that's the real Jackie." GAGGED yas Marshall, read her!! #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/UEUMfem94o — elizabeth (@bibishoff) April 7, 2023

Fans had mixed reviews about Jackie and Marshall’s connection in Season 4 but decided to see how her relationship with Josh would evolve after being announced on the reunion special.

Between April and now, the new couple was going strong until Jackie had a conversation with Demas’ ex-fiancée and fellow classmate Monica Rodriguez on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar.”

Watching Monica tell Josh and Jackie the truth about themselves is amazing. So Josh is upset that Monica didn't delete negative comments from the viewers. Make it make sense? #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlinds4 pic.twitter.com/yHmwCNxF5W — Valerie Kunda (@ValKunda) September 3, 2023

Bonds uploaded a video to X explaining to fans what caused the breakup.

“Instead of ignoring it, I was told by him and I ended up having a conversation with her, and that’s the reason why we broke up. Still sick about it lowkey, I love that man. I was like d— I had all these life plans with you and then you just don’t even care and I’m like that’s crazy. Over a conversation with somebody t–? It don’t matter. I tried to fix it, I tried to mend it, I did everything I could, and what’s crazy is looking back on these text messages I look like a begging a– b—-. What’s crazy is I’ve never begged nobody to be with me, I ain’t never been on no weird s—, to where I’m like, ‘Oh my god, be with me. Oh my god, be with me.” Looking back at the text messages I’m like sick throwing up to where’s [it’s] like how am I begging? Like that’s crazy but it is what it is,” Bonds said.

So Jackie and Josh from Love Is Blind Season 4 broke up. Josh being the guy who she broke up with Marshall for. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAltar pic.twitter.com/xzafdFDcBD — Brotha Ree (@reealitytv) September 18, 2023

Fans reacted to the relationship status update online.

So Josh from #loveisblind actually proposed to someone else after Jackie told him she would move forward with Marshall … then the girl ended the engagement with Josh and he spun the block for Jackie. S4 is so messy 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/I1BWCqKXtR — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) April 28, 2023