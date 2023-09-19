Media Mogul and ‘rolling out’ CEO Munson Steed makes songwriting debut

‘Look at God’ is the latest inspirational song available on all streaming and musicplatforms and was brought to life by vocal sensation and music artist Koryn Hawthorne. The hit single was co-written by multi-hyphenate creative Munson Steed, CEO, publisher, and founder of rolling out

Steed is a fount of creativity as the helm of rolling out, one of the largest independently Black-owned media companies in the country serving up news, entertainment, health, tech, entrepreneurship. Steed is also an author, community leader, movie producer, media mogul and now songwriter with this new song release. ‘Look at God,’ emphasizes the power of each of our individual relationships with God.

“This song was on my heart for years and I was blessed to connect with a singer like Koryn Hawthorne to breathe life and love into it,” said Munson Steed. “I hope it provides encouragement to all who listen to it and I look forward to creating more inspirational music.”

Koryn Hawthorne talks about the importance of her role on this project: “‘Look at God’ couldn’t be a more perfect song for me. I have so many look at God moments in my life. I’m so thankful. Also, working with Charles in the studio was a great experience and collaborating with Munson was a blessing. I’m so excited the song and the video are out for the world to hear and see. Everybody, go download it and watch the video. Look at God!”

Multi-award-winning songwriter Charles Jenkins co-wrote the single with Steed. Jenkins was also instrumental in onboarding Hawthorne as the vocalist. “When Munson first [pitched] me the idea, we were sitting outside of a restaurant in Chicago. I had tears in my eyes, and I knew it was a diamond,” said Jenkins. “I’m just honored he allowed me to collaborate on this smash and executive produce this special moment. Now my superstar friend Koryn Hawthorne is sharing it with the world with raving reviews.”

Look at God is available on all streaming platforms now.

Find streaming links below:

