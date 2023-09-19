NFL star Xavien Howard allegedly has 4 women pregnant at the same time

An NFL star allegedly has gotten four women pregnant at the same time, according to social media posts. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was called out by OnlyFans model tappedinwithtai on a recent Instagram post.

“Let’s clear the air, because this man obviously has a fetish in getting women pregnant,” Tai posted. “And now I have his other baby[‘s] mothers reaching out to me. I ended up pregnant after being with X a few times. He told me he wanted to have a baby with me, and regardless of what he said, I still took a Plan B. It clearly failed because I was around ovulation. Whatever, I own up to my actions and I accept the fact I’m having a baby.”

Tai also detailed how Howard tried to negotiate with her to abort the baby, but she still plans on having the child. Due to her decision, Howard no longer communicates with her, according to the post.

Another mother of one of Howard’s children (who says she is pregnant too) also direct messaged a woman who is currently pregnant.

“I just got word that you are currently pregnant by my babydaddy (Xavien Howard) … all I’m going to say is good luck!” the message read. “He doesn’t take care of the ones he has now. And I’m also pregnant again, and he has a whole ‘nother baby on the way as well … that n—- got 4 whole babies on the way.”

Xavien’s newest baby mama responds 👀 pic.twitter.com/V9icRS70xS — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 18, 2023

Howard, 30, is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-NFL selection. He is currently on year two of a five-year, $90-million contract with the Miami Dolphins, according to Spotrac.