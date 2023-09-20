Deion Sanders offers DaBaby a tryout with the Colorado Buffaloes

The sidelines at Colorado Buffalo games have already turned into a celebrity circus since the arrival of head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Prime Time” Sanders.

It could get even more frantic in Boulder, Colorado, with Prime’s latest audacious offer to superstar rapper DaBaby.

The famously and lovably bombastic Sanders offered an opportunity for the Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby to join his team, which has taken the sports world by storm. The Buffaloes’ latest game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2023, broke records to the tune of 11 million viewers on television.

For those who feel that the 31-year-old emcee is far too old to play a college game that is mostly reserved for 18- to 21-year-olds, consider this: Colorado State’s field goal kicker, Jordan Noyas, is also 31 years old and has three kids.

This episode began when Sanders and DaBaby, who is also a football fanatic, exchanged pleasantries on social media. The “Rockstar” rapper was disgusted that his favorite NFL team, the Carolina Panthers, lost on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“PRIME WE NEED YOU IN CAROLINA AFTER YOU BRING THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COLORADO,” DaBaby penned in all caps. “Hit my line coach, let’s talk. @deionsanders.”

Sanders and two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are big fans of DaBaby, and the patriarch was able to meet him several years ago.

So it didn’t take long for Sanders to answer back to DaBaby’s playful plea: “Lolololol. I’m good here. I need [you] here my brother. And bring the babies. Prime loves the kids.”

That exchange probably would have ended there, except DaBaby later posted himself running routes in his Panthers jersey, impressing Prime Time.

“Quick feet, good release, and [you] stacked the DB,” Sanders commented on the post for all of DaBaby’s 21 million IG followers. “We know you’re a Dogg so [you] got [an] offer to play [at] COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.”

It remains to be seen if this was said in jest or whether DaBaby will roll up to Boulder, which sits 35 miles northwest of Denver, and take Prime up on his offer.