EMERGE! runway show at New York Fashion Week features emerging designers

NEW YORK – On Sept.12, 2023, EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show hosted its highly-anticipated and must-attend runway show during New York Fashion Week. With a renowned reputation as the preeminent showcase for bringing to the forefront rising fashion design stars, EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show turned the spotlight on these talented visionaries redefining the fashion industry’s style conversation. For 12 years, Emerge! has provided emerging designers a national and global platform to showcase their creativity during New York Fashion Week, and provides access to media outlets, buyers, notables, celebrities and the nation to discover.

The event took place at Leman Ballroom located in New York’s financial district, beginning with an exclusive reception and followed by an exciting Awards Presentation and Runway Show.

Amid the glitz and glam of the high-energy production, this year’s EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show presented the Fashion Trailblazer Award to three fashion industry leaders. Legendary Designer & Urban Fashion Pioneer April Walker of Walker Wear, Luxury WomensWear Designer Sergio Hudson and the legendary Dapper Dan. This coveted honor recognizes the trailblazing work, creativity and contributions of a leading designer in the industry positively laying the pathway for upcoming designers

& creatives.

“I created EMERGE! 12 years ago to provide a national and global runway for talented designers everywhere,” states EMERGE! Creator and Producer Dionne Williams, of D. Williams Public Relations Group. “It’s my mission for EMERGE! to be a catalyst and resource for designers.”

This year EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show honed in on six gifted designers from across the nation whose names, and fashion creativity, are set to go viral.

The fashion designers who presented their latest collections on the EMERGE! runway were:

Terri Stevens, Funkinbeautiful (Chicago, IL.)

Reuben Shaw of Oxblood Zebra (New York, NY)

Keraye’ London (Las Vegas, NV)

Malcolm Staples (Washington, DC)

Nuovi by Najah (New Jersey, NY)

Robert Hansen (Los Angeles, CA) & Cedi Johnson (Washington, DC)

EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show was sponsored by: TGIN haircare (Presenting Sponsor), OTR On The Rocks, Bennett Career Institute, The Port Authority of NY & NJ, Ambi Skincare and Models, Inc.