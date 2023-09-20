On Sept. 17, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Jeezy filed legal documents to divorce Jeannie Mai at Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.

The reports said that the couple had already been separated for a while prior to filing for the divorce and that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also asked for joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter.

A source recently told “Entertainment Tonight” that the couple wasn’t on the same page when it came to “certain family vales and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the source said.

The two married in March 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

On the day Jeezy filed for divorce, the rapper posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”