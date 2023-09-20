Mo’Nique is telling CBS to pay her what she deserves.

On Sept. 19, in a video with her husband Sidney Hicks, the actress made a video calling out the company to fairly compensate her and Countess Vaughn for the sitcom “The Parkers.”

“‘The Parkers’ have now been on air for 24 years, and they’re trying to convince us, through our ownership of the show, that we made absolutely no money,” Mo’Nique said in the video.

Hicks stated that he and Mo’Nique saw profit-participation statements that showed the series made over $700 million and, despite the profit, the show was allegedly still in debt.

In April 2023, Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures over unpaid royalties from the popular sitcom. The lawsuit claims that the companies depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions of dollars that would be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company, Hicks Media.

Pay people what they are owed! Monique calls on CBS to accurately pay her and former costar Countess Vaughn for their time on hit show ‘The Parker’s’ “Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less.” pic.twitter.com/RVBRLi15pI — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 19, 2023

“What we’re asking you, CBS, is can you please treat these two Black women fairly,” Mo’Nique said. “When our brother Dave Chappelle, who ironically had a deal with CBS, said he signed a deal out of desperation and it was a bad deal. They were able to go back and do the right thing and they made that deal fair.

“What we’re asking you, CBS, don’t pay us anymore, but don’t pay us any less.”