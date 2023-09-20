University president dies after collapsing on stage

A University president collapsed on stage before ultimately dying on Sept. 19. JoAnne A. Epps, the acting president at Temple University, became ill at a memorial service, the school announced.

Epps was on stage and scheduled to speak at a memorial service for Charles Blockson, a Black historian and writer who died at 89 in June. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Epps slumped in her chair shortly after the event began. She was then carried out by an officer after an announcer asked if there was a doctor in the building.

Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was 72.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” the university posted on social media. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple.”

On Sept. 20, Temple held a vigil on campus for Epps, who worked at the university for nearly 40 years.

“It goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come,” the school’s announcement read. “Our thoughts are with President Epps’ family, and with all members of the Temple community in this moment.

“The days ahead will be difficult, but we will lean on one another as President Epps would want us to.”