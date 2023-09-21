Black band director tased repeatedly by officers for doing his job (video)

A Black Alabama high school band director was tased repeatedly and arrested after he refused to immediately stop the group from playing during a song. The incident occurred during “the fifth quarter,” a time when bands play in the stands after a football game.

Johnny Mims, who works for Minor High School, held a press conference on Sept. 19 to address the situation.

“I should have never been tased. It was excessive,” Mims said in the press conference, according to CNN. “No educator should ever have to experience that.”

The director also said he was most concerned about the students having to witness the arrest, as they were the “most important thing” in the altercation.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “It’s traumatizing. It’s difficult. There’s no way to explain how I’m doing because I know my students are hurting.”

Mims was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital before being booked into the Birmingham City Jail, where he later bonded out. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest.

The body camera footage shows one band member screaming and reaching out to help Mims while yelling, “Leave him alone! Stop!” Another officer, while detaining Mims, said, “He hit the officer. He’s got to go to jail.”

As Mims was being detained, he responded to the officer’s claim.

“I did not swing on the officer!” Mims said.

CNN reported that the officers attempted to cut off the bands from playing after the game to clear the stadium. Mims said both band directors agreed to play three songs after the game.