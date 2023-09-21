Chrisean Rock to change her son’s name from Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean Rock has had a change of heart since naming her infant son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

In a post for her five million Instagram followers, the 23-year-old “Crazy in Love” star sid that she named her “son after me” since she “earned it.”

However, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of irascible rapper, has had a change of heart and wants to change the two-week-old baby’s name from Chrisean Jr. Blueface initially stormed after Rock on social media for naming their son after her before he flew to Baltimore to see him for the first time.

“Yes, I’m changing his name. I gotta accept it, too. I was f—–g with Chrisean Malone but then I realized Malone is not… It’s not about to be that,” she begins on IG live, according to The Shade Room. Later on, she clarifies what exactly she wants to change her son’s name to.

“I want it to be Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. He has two sons but he don’t got a junior yet I don’t like it. I don’t like it like that. It’s kind of mean. I’m telling you, I can’t stay mean forever. I’m a very forgiving person. Plus, that’s my baby daddy.”

Rock seems to have had a change of heart since returning to her Baltimore haunts to dedicate her son to God on his seventh day of life, which is the biblical number of completion.

Fans were not exactly the most supportive of the name change idea, with one person writing in the comments section of TSR that “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!”

A second person said “She’s so unserious. So a baby is a determinant in their relationship? Tired.”

One person said surmises Rock was the one who needed a dedication, “That pastor should of lifted you up in prayer instead of the baby!” while a fourth commenter added: “Chrisean Jr was so hard don’t f— it up.” Oop!