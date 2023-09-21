It was evident last year that Drake was choosing sides when it came to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as he apparently dissed her in one of his songs.

In the song “Circa Loco,” Drake says, “This b—- lie about getting shot, but she’s still a stallion. She doesn’t even get the joke, but she’s still smiling.”

The month after the song was released, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in July 2020. Now it’s September 2023, and it looks like Drake is still throwing shade at the female artist.

During one of his recent tour stops in Houston, Drake wanted to send some love to someone in the audience.

Drake shouts out friend and photographer Megan in Houston “Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real… not that Meg, this Meg.” pic.twitter.com/vaddnxWA93 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 21, 2023