5 hats every man needs in his closet for fall

Fall is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to dress to impress. For men, there are many accessories that can make an outfit stand out, but there’s something about a hat that makes everything come together. From truckers to snapbacks and fedoras, there’s a list of hats men can wear this fall. Aaron King of Goorin Bros in Atlanta has some ideas to take your outfit to the next level.

What kind of hats should [men] be wearing this fall?

You want things that are clean and sleek, but you also want to have your own personal style with it. One of the mainstays I always tell people to do is think about wider-brim hats because they can translate to different styles. You can go dressy, casual, and streetwear with it, and you can even go punk. When fall is coming, you want to think neutrals, whiskies, wines, navy, peppercorn gray, and heavy gray. But you also can do some light colors such as a soft [degree], and you can do a softer whiskey cognac color.

I always tell people anytime it comes to fedoras, you want to get it and then make it your own. Don’t get it and buy it fresh off the mannequin because then you’re dressing like someone else and you’re not being yourself. It’s very important to try and introduce small pieces of who you are into what you’re wearing.

Tell us about Goorin Bros.

Our company has been around since 1895, so unlike a lot of other companies, which I really appreciate, we have a very big heritage. It gives us an opportunity to have a very eclectic and diverse crowd. But it also gives us those very thoroughbred customers who love what we do, which feeds into our new crowd.