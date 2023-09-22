proclivity

3 CURLS products to help make your next wash day easier

Add this to your hair care collection if you are looking to refresh your curls this fall season

With the fall season here, it’s easy to get lazy with taking care of your natural hair, but you need intense moisture year-round to help maintain healthy curls.

Owned by beauty entrepreneur Mahisha Dellinger, the Black-owned hair care brand CURLS is known for its hydrating products that make wash day and protective styles easier to maintain.


Between their Blueberry Bliss and Poppin Pineapple Collection, each product works together to achieve a frizz-free curl look, which is excellent for our wash-and-go lovers.

Here are three CURLS products to help keep your locks moisturized, no matter what hairstyle you rock.


CURLS Pineapple So So Moist Vitamin C Curl Mask

This hair mask has a smooth texture that adds intense moisture to your tresses. For silk-like hair, leave the product on for five to ten minutes to deep condition.

CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner

This watery-based texture is the perfect leave-in conditioner for those who like to keep their curls light and bouncy. For best results, work it through your hair from roots to ends.

CURLS Customizable Ultimate Detangler Hair Brush

If you want to lock in intense moisture, this detangler brush helps each strand of hair get coated with the product for fully hydrated curls. You can also customize the brush for your specific hair needs.

