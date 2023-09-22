Beyoncé’s compassion for her fans shines again on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé‘s team has shown compassion and consideration for the artist’s fans. TikTok user @liberatedbygaga posted a video explaining that his flight to Seattle to see Beyoncé live couldn’t happen because his wheelchair was four inches too tall to board the plane.

“After 25 years of waiting, I’m not seeing Beyoncé tonight,” he said in the video. “So, ableism strikes again.”

According to his TikTok bio, the user’s name is Jon Hetherington, and he has cerebral palsy. His video on TikTok received nearly 92,000 views, and the clip had almost 18 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Once the video went viral, a social media user pointed out that Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s publicist, followed him on Instagram. Less than a week later, he finally got the opportunity to see Beyoncé live. Not only did Hetherington get to go to the show, but it was also his first time having floor seats at a concert, and he got to meet Tina Knowles.

“There is much that I will say in the coming days about what tonight means to me,” he posted on Instagram. “There are some things I’ll keep for myself. Truly an honor to meet you, @mstinaknowles! Thank you for all that you’ve done and given to the world.”

He also got to meet Beyoncé.

“To the Queen herself, @beyonce, I will treasure those words you said and the hugs you gave,” the post read. “I meant every word I said. No, for anyone and everyone reading this, I will not ever share with you what was said to me, don’t even try it. That moment is between the two of us.”