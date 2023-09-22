Dairy Farmers of America’s Darrell Zarmanian gives 3 tips to retired vets

Darrell Zarmanian takes pride in giving back. His official title is senior sales manager at Dairy Farmers of America, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms in Philadelphia, but his impact and purpose are much more significant.

Recently, at the 2023 National Black MBA conference in Philadelphia, rolling out spoke to Zarmanian about his love for giving back and his current duties.

Why are you here at the National Black MBA Conference?

I’ve just recently been appointed the national co-chair for the Dairy Farmers of America Veterans Employee Resource Group, which reports to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team at the national level. This is not a paid gig. It’s something, since the acquisition [of the company], [that has] become a major global player and [has begun] understanding the importance of dairy diversity and diversity around the world. We’re really trying to revamp this program. I’m humbled to be a part of it and [to] work with my mosaic team members, my women’s team members, and growing professional members on the DEI team. It’s something near and dear to my heart, giving back to the veteran community and the community I grew up in in Philadelphia, which is one of the most diverse communities in the country.

What are three tips you have for recently retired veterans?

Mentor. Mentor the youth. Mentor your children.

Take care of your mental health. Take care of the mental health of those around you… One thing that I found [was to] find a hobby — that’s therapy. It could be cooking; it could be painting; it could be anything, just something to preoccupy your time.

Try and find non-alcohol events to support. Events and organizations like Civil Air Patrol, youth organizations in the community, and give back. I think the most important thing is to just pass on your knowledge.

Where can people follow everything Dairy Farmers of America and apply for any positions?

You can go to dfamilk.com/careers. We would have positions open there, but I would encourage you just to network within your community, get to know your local milk suppliers, send emails, and let them know you’re interested. Education programs locally [can] introduce you to the farmer. So, just awareness like anything else.