Doja Cat puts critics on blast on new album ‘Scarlet’

Doja Cat hits back at those branding her work satanic on her new album.

The 27-year-old multi-hyphenate queen of controversy – who recently lost 500,000 followers for mocking her own fans who called themselves Kittenz – confronts her critics on her latest album, Scarlet.

On the tracks “Skull And Bones,” and “Paint The Town Red,” the hitmaker reacts to accusations that the video for her track “Demons” worships the devil.

She raps: “Y’all been pushin satan this, and satan that / My fans is yellin ‘least she rich,’ you need that pact / Lookin like I got some things you hate I have / And trust me baby, God don’t play with hate like that / So you gon be real upset when he pick Cat.”

Elsewhere, Doja Cat reacted to those who have been disapproving of her controversial comedian boyfriend Jeffrey “J” Cyrus.

On “Agora Hills,” she declared “whether they like it or not I wanna show you off … rub it in their face.”

Doja Cat landed herself in hot water with the track “Balut” with her description of the Filipino street food offended some.

“I named the song ‘Balut’ because it signifies a bird that’s being eaten alive. It’s a metaphor for Twitter stans (obsessive fans) and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets,’” She wrote on her Instagram Story.

However, the dish uses a fertilized duck egg.

“Eaten alive? Who eats balut alive? Girl, you don’t need to shame my culture if you don’t understand it,” One user reacted on X:.

Doja Cat later insisted that she enjoyed the unusual delicacy.

“Balut was good. It reminded me of liver. It was almost like you can tell that it’s a small [serving] that is high [in] fat. I can taste the vitamins in it. You just know that [it is] good for you immediately. I liked it. [But] I don’t think I had it properly. It was still warm,” she said on Instagram Live.

Over on X, Doja Cat continues to tell fans she doesn’t care about their opinions.

“The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you,” she said responding to a user who commented on the artwork choice.