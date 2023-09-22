Maja Sly manifests Power of One while curating the 2nd annual Dinner at Dusk

Maja also spotlighted the Dinner at Dusk Foundation scholarship recipient and HBCU student Gabriel Chambers, who can attest to the entrepreneur’s Power of One ideology. “If I did not know Ms. Maja Sly and Mrs. Michelle Falconer, I would not be able to meet so many incredible women and men,” stated Gabriel. “I am more financially literate and can see myself being a homeowner in my 20s and putting money in a Roth IRA.” In addition to her scholarship, Gabriel is now part of an elite group of influential women entrepreneurs and executives who will serve as her mentors, and she is a candidate for an internship that pays an hourly wage of $41. “This is such an amazing organization to have for young people. We need more people to help us,” stated Gabriel.

A native of Panama City, Florida, Maja changed her life trajectory and family legacy when she attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. A first-generation college graduate with a degree in finance, Maja relocated to Atlanta, where she continues to achieve exponential success as an affordable housing advocate and multi-million-dollar serial beauty brand entrepreneur.

In her final remarks, Maja charged her guests with the significant task of being the “power of one” for fellow local Atlanta residents. “I want you all to know it is important for you to reach back and do what you can,” stated Maja. “You do not have to be able to donate 10, 20, or 50,000, but if you start moving, God will move mountains.”

Woodson Whiskey by Charles Woodson and St. Royale Premium Vodka by Ted Fason were proud sponsors of the annual Dinner at Dusk Polo Classic Legacy on the Green.