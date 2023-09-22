New music Friday: Doja Cat, Lil Tecca, EARTHGANG, Sexyy Red, James Fortune

With the start of the fall season blowing in on Saturday, so do the new music releases from top artists. Here are the some of most notable releases for the week of Sept. 22.

Doja Cat released Scarlet. Her rollout for the highly-anticipated project was, interesting, to say the least. She dissed her older songs as lazy attempts at pop, dissed her own fanbase as well as critics of her new look and choice of men to date. Doja Cat also began joking with online conspiracies about the biggest artists in music selling their souls to the devil. Her singles, especially “Demons,” and her performance at the VMAs made multiple references to Satan.

All chaotic promotion aside, the album is now out and Doja’s pure ability to rap, sing and make good songs appears to still be there. A vast contrast from past albums with multiple collaborators, this album has no features. Producers include Jay Versace and Earl on the Beat, while one song samples Uncle Luke.

On track 14 of 17, “Skull And Bones,” after making devil references at the beginning of the project, Doja raps the only thing she sold “was a record.”

Lil Tecca released TEC, a move initially thought of as brave from fans when Doja Cat and Drake were both supposed to release albums on Sept. 22. The project features Kodak Black and Ken Carson.

Atlanta alternative duo EARTHGANG released RIP Human Art, a five-track EP.

MoneyBagg Yo and Sexyy Red released “Big Dawg.”

Sexyy Red was also featured on the remix of fellow St. Louis native BlakeIANA’s “BING BONG.”

Lola Brooke released “You,” which features Bryson Tiller.

Jean Dawson and SZA released “NO SZNS.”

Brent Faiyaz released “WY@.”

Danny Towers and Tony Shhnow released “Heavy.”

Jesse Boykins III released “Go With The Feeling.”

MIKE, The Alchemist and Wiki released Faith Is A Rock.

NSG released “NELLA ROSE.”

Neo-Soul artist Lizzie Berchie released Am I An Adult Yet?, a six-track project.

Doechii released “Pacer.”

K. Michelle released I’m The Problem, which she said will be her final R&B album.

James Fortune released his new EP, Worth It.

DOE released “Holy Hands.”

GOAPELE released the music video for “PURPLE.”

Torae & Marco Polo released Midnight Run.

Lil Migo released “Detox.”

K Carbon released “Carbon Freestyle 2.”

Doe Boy and Skilla Baby released “Smack Sh*t.”

Calboy and Skilla Baby released “Gang Time.”

Icewear Vezzo and YTB Fatt released “Come Outside.”

Money Man released “Access Granted.”

Finesse2tymes released “Warfare.”

070 Shake released “Black Dress.”