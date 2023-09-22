Tems responds to online rumor she’s pregnant by Future (photo)

Tems has responded to an online rumor about her being pregnant by a superstar rap collaborator. Over the course of the past few days, a rumor that Tems was pregnant by Future began trending on social media.

The rumor started with a video of Tems walking outside of the Burberry Summer 2024 Show, London. In the clip, the singer is wearing layers and holding a jacket over her stomach.

After a frenzy of posts, Tems apparently addressed the rumors via social media.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!” Tems posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In conclusion, you people are all mad!!! pic.twitter.com/YpPgMBOxg7 — TEMS (@temsbaby) September 22, 2023

In this post, it appeared Tems used “mad” in the context of the slang used to describe “wild” or “crazy,” and the selfie that accompanied the post showed that she was watching her phone and looking at the rumors fans have run amuck with online.

Her next post was a tribute to Mohbad, a Nigerian artist who died on Sept. 12 at 27.

“RIP Mohbad, you WILL get the justice you deserve,” she posted on X.

The artist’s death has led to Nigerian fans protesting around the country since the cause of his passing was unknown and there were allegations of harassment he reported stemmed from politically-connected figures at his former music label, according to NPR. He was buried the day after he died.

Last October, Mohbad posted a video on X showing him with blood on his back. Mohbad was involved in contentious negotiations with his manager.

Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House pic.twitter.com/Tqsb1y2UYF — Mohbad Imolè (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

Most of the protests have been aimed at Naira Marley, who was the boss at his former label. Marley is also connected to the governor of Lago. Marley denied he had anything to do with Mohbad’s death. In a sign of protest, radio stations around Nigeria stopped playing Marley’s songs.