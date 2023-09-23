A video recently went viral of Chrisean Rock, who’s a new mom, carrying her baby in a Walmart and not supporting his head.

Rock responded to the criticism, saying that she’s “overwhelmed” and it was a mistake to not be carrying her son correctly.

“When you’re a mother you get overwhelmed and so much be going on for real in your head,” Rock said. “I’m at Walmart and s—, two carts full, they’re getting the carts together. I’m trying to take the baby out of the thing. The girl that’s recording, you could have atleast said, ‘Do you need help?’ You recording me because I’m famous, it’s annoying.”

Chrisean Rock responds to the viral Walmart video with Chrisean Jr — “Everyone makes mistakes. I’ll tighten up!” pic.twitter.com/K9xs3QePIG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 22, 2023

Rock then mentioned Blueface, who is the father of the child. While saying that she has a lot going on already, she also wanted to be respectful of Blueface’s schedule. He also responded to the video of Rock holding the baby, tweeting, “Trust me I’m just as surprised as y’all.”

“I have a baby. Why he not asking me, ‘What’s up what we gotta do with this house?’ He not asking me none of that,” Rock said. “He’s really trying to stay out of it like I got a n—- doing it for me. And I respect him, so I don’t have a n—- doing s— for me right now. But what do I look like? Struggling in Walmart like that? All of that is on me.”