Former NBA player Lanny Smith turns fashion into a hip-hop mixtape at NYFW

Former NBA player turned designer Lanny Smith wanted to bring a fashion “mixtape” to life for New York Fashion Week by displaying different collections in one show. Actively Black partnered with Allen Iverson, the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, Huey Newton’s estate where Fredricka Newton (wife of Founding Black Panther) modeled their new collaboration, and more to deliver a night celebrating Black triumph with swag. Smith’s vision came to life at the Runway 7 Fashion building on Friday night.

Guests journeyed through several moments in Black pop culture history, from an ode to the motherland to the creation of hip-hop and everything in between. Smith passionately explained that he wants his athleisure wear brand to be “boldly black, unapologetically black and obviously, actively black.” The hour-long show featured effortless transitions between decades with compelling visuals and soundtracks to match. The show was also complete with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman with his wife present, where models sported the Wakanda Forever Collaboration.

The crowd erupted into laughter when Affion Crockett walked across the runway holding a folding chair and tossing his hat. The viral Montgomery Riverfront Brawl sparked a pop culture moment, possibly making a folding chair more relevant than a milk crate in the Black community.