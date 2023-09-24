Beyoncé brings out Megan Thee Stallion on Renaissance Tour stop (videos)

There was only one person who could match the magic and magnetism of Blue Ivy as a guest on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion electrified fans when she made a surprise appearance to perform her multiplatinum, Grammy-wining duet with the pop goddess in their Texas hometown on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2o23.

Queen Bey properly set the stage during her record-breaking tour as she introduced the Hot Girl Summer creator as the booming beats to “Savage” pulsated through the speakers and permeated NRG Stadium.

Some fans were anticipating Megan’s appearance after it was reported that Megan had canceled her performance at the Global Citizen Fest in New York on the same day that Bey returned to her old haunts in Houston.

Before she commandeered the stage, the 28-year-old “WAP” rapper gave her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her skimpy stage outfit, replete with booty-baring camouflage bikini bottom and requisite twerking exhibition, which she repeated onstage.

Check out a few angles of Megan working it out with Beyoncé onstage in H-town.