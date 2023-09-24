Google hosted Black excellence event ‘Owning Your Voice’ with award winning actress Kerry Washington during CBC

As a global leader in technology, it’s expected that Google would lead the quest to create a database of women of color in STEAM. They partnered with Spelman College for this initiative and during the 52nd ALC of the Congressional Black Caucus, they hosted a multi-platform event, ‘Owning Your Voice.’

Google’s Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie Parker, held an intimate discussion with famed Scandal, actress Kerry Washington, a true STEAM representative. Most known for her acting, Washington graduated with a degree in anthropology.

The discussion felt like a sisterhood retreat with good girlfriends. The conversation flowed from self-care, and the importance of rest; to honing in on our relationship with God and her parents. The two revealed that they prayed before the discussion.

During the talk of Washington’s new memoir, “Thicker Than Water,” Washington was introspective and funny, and said that she “feels most comfortable in the water.” In fact, she felt like she was a mermaid. More candid discussion about gaining confidence and learning to trust herself was uncovered, as well as a big reveal that was hinted to be covered in the memoir. Of course, there were many references to her role as fictional character Olivia Pope, where Washington referenced Black women as “fixers.”

The evening’s main fixer, Melonie Parker, was presented with an award from Spelman College by the college’s provost and VP of Academic Affairs, Pamela Scott Johnson. The night did not end there: Google’s VP of Partnerships and Engagement, Valeshia Butterfield, issued a thank you to all of the Congressional Black Caucus members. Former U.S. Representative, G.K. Butterfield, who happens to be Valeshia’s father, waved to the crowd. He introduced the evening’s special guest performer, Latoya Luckett, who sang her R&B chart topper hit Torn, and a medley including Destiny’s Child Bills, Bills, Bills, which was very appropriate for the Washington DC crowd.