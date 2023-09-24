Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia makes runway debut in Italy (photos)

The eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was in a state of bliss as she overcame her nerves to shine in her runway debut in Italy.

Natalia Bryant, 20, a University of Southern California student, rocked it in Milan during Versace’s Spring-Summer 2024 show this past weekend during Milan Fashion Week, one of the premiere fashion events in the world. The gorgeous daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant wore a classy black below-the- knee, deep neckline dress paired with silver pumps.

“VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!!” Natalia Bryant exclaimed euphorically to her three million Instagram followership. “Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.”

Natalia Bryant’s mother Vanessa also showed off a collage of photos featuring her and her daughter in the financial and fashion capital of this vibrant Italian city.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! Versace!”

Natalia has been with IMG Models since 2021 and soon posed in campaigns for the likes of Bulgari and Vogue with her equally statuesque mom. She also did a video for the Beyoncé Adidas x Ivy Park “Halls of Ivy” collection.

She later explained to Vogue magazine that the world-renowned Donatella Versace was the one who tapped her to be in the Milain event.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” she said. “Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”