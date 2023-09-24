proclivity

Shannon Sharpe recalls the moment he knew he was done with ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe could’ve gotten physical with Skip Bayless
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (Image source: Instagram – @shannonsharpe84)

Fans know that the final months of Shannon Sharpe being on “Undisputed” were not the best, specifically because of his relationship with Skip Bayless which had grown sour.

The first sign of the strained relationship was on an episode where Bayless assumed that Sharpe was jealous of Tom Brady’s career. The two shouted at each other for a moment, and Sharpe even took his glasses off.


Sharpe has now moved on to “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, and on Smith’s podcast, the former NFL player shared how he felt during that heated moment with Bayless.

“In all of my TV career, that probably was … I remember going home, calling my sister, I called my brother … It took a lot for me to not put my hands on him, it actually did,” Sharpe said. “Why would I be jealous of Tom Brady. … Tom was like me, given an opportunity. He made the most of that opportunity.


“I felt in that moment [Skip] had lost all respect for me,” Sharpe said. “It really, really hurt me.”

Sharpe said that the tensions were so high in that moment, that he had to control his emotions or things probably would have gotten physical.

