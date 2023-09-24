Fans know that the final months of Shannon Sharpe being on “Undisputed” were not the best, specifically because of his relationship with Skip Bayless which had grown sour.

The first sign of the strained relationship was on an episode where Bayless assumed that Sharpe was jealous of Tom Brady’s career. The two shouted at each other for a moment, and Sharpe even took his glasses off.

Sharpe has now moved on to “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, and on Smith’s podcast, the former NFL player shared how he felt during that heated moment with Bayless.

Unc Shannon Sharpe said on Stephen A Smith Podcast that it took a lot for him to not put his hands on skip bayless during the Tom Brady segment on undisputed 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 🎥: @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/I7LReZSFee — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 23, 2023

“In all of my TV career, that probably was … I remember going home, calling my sister, I called my brother … It took a lot for me to not put my hands on him, it actually did,” Sharpe said. “Why would I be jealous of Tom Brady. … Tom was like me, given an opportunity. He made the most of that opportunity.

“I felt in that moment [Skip] had lost all respect for me,” Sharpe said. “It really, really hurt me.”

Sharpe said that the tensions were so high in that moment, that he had to control his emotions or things probably would have gotten physical.