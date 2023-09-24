Tasha K insults Cardi B as rapper tries to collect her money

While Cardi B speaks emphatically that blogger Tasha K needs to run her money to her, Tasha continues to inflame the situation by shooting more insults the rap empress.

As has been reported ad nauseam, a federal jury awarded the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper nearly $4 million in her defamation against the “UnWine With Tasha K” host for uttering a litany of defamatory statements on her podcast. Since the time the judgment was handed down in January 2023, Cardi has relentlessly pursued legal means to procure the bag from Tasha.

“I am currently in bankruptcy court attempting to work out a fair payment plan to pay you for your troubles that took place on my channel,” Tasha K penned on her Twitter account. “I have also chosen, NOT court ordered, to NOT make videos about you because you are sensitive. I also told the court yesterday that you or your lawyers have never attempted to reach out to settle. You want me out [of] my home, broke, and my kids to not attend college!”

Tasha performed a little bit of verbal gymnastics in her defense, saying that she’s already paid the settlement in full by billing Cardi $100,000 in weekly legal fees.

“Your lawyers have collected the 4 million that’s owed to you by simply making you pay for it by keeping you in litigation due to your lack of education,” Tasha continued.

“They play you simply wanting my platform down because of my opinion of you! And you don’t want others giving me a platform. They know you will pay any price to get it down and they are banking on that! However, the fact stands that My #MultiBillions of #Viewers across social media has Built this platform and continue to build this platform without saying your name in any video!”

Cardi is also accusing Tasha and her husband, Cheickna Kebe, of diverting funds to a bank in Africa, not to mention filing for bankruptcy, in order to avoid paying her off.

Therefore, Cardi has unleashed her legal hounds to subpoena the Kebes’ finances so that the revenue stream generated by Tasha’s YouTube show can be scrutinized meticulously by the court.