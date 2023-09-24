Usher to headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas

Black excellence will continue to shine on the biggest stage of the year at television’s highest-rated event annually.

Usher will perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The Super Bowl will air on CBS.

The NFL released a statement from Usher regarding the performance.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Billionaire and hip-hop icon Jay Z, whose Roc Nation partners with the NFL for the halftime show, also released a statement through the NFL.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” he said. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Fans of the global icon have been making trips to see him perform at his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM. Usher’s Las Vegas residency is scheduled to end in December, but it certainly won’t be his last high-profile performance in Sin City.

Usher is currently in Paris, France for performances that end in the first week of October.

Usher’s Super Bowl performance will follow this year’s performance by another global icon, Rihanna.

The most challenging thing for a Super Bowl halftime set is figuring out what songs to perform in a limited window. Rihanna’s performance was approximately 13 minutes long and Usher will have to choose from his immense catalog of hits to provide a 13-minute show.