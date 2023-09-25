Adidas Basketball unveils Anthony Edwards 1st signature shoe in ATL

ATLANTA – On Sept. 23, adidas Basketball announced the category’s upcoming release with NBA shooting guard, Anthony Edwards, with a homecoming celebration in Atlanta launching of the AE 1 — the athlete’s first signature shoe with the brand.

Edwards marked an unforgettable day, commemorating his deep-rooted ties to his city and celebrating his journey in basketball and commitment to giving back to the community that raised him.

The festivities kicked off with the AE5 Basketball Camp, a testament to Edwards’ dedication to fostering the next generation of basketball stars as they had the opportunity to learn and train with Edwards himself. Here, Edwards unveiled the AE 1, offering them an exclusive first glimpse. This wasn’t just the launch of an innovative basketball shoe; it was a poignant reflection of Edwards’ inspiring journey, his fervent passion, and the magnetic charisma he exudes both on and off the court.

Highlighting the profound influence of family on his journey, Edwards took an emotional detour to his childhood home, presenting the AE 1 shoe to one of his most significant inspirations — his grandfather. This moment epitomized the blending of his personal and professional worlds, symbolizing the deep ties he maintains with his origins.

Family, friends and the Oakland City Community attended the AE 1 Homecoming event later in the evening in which Anthony made a grand entry accompanied by a marching band, celebrating his triumphant return to Atlanta Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, State Representative Park Cannon, City Council members; Jason Dozier and Matt Westmoreland joined Eric Wise, global GM of adidas Basketball, in a touching tribute to Edwards’ accomplishments with a surprise unveiling of a mural dedicated to this landmark collaboration.

As the evening reached its climax, Edwards took center stage, delivering heartfelt thanks and reminiscing about his incredible journey. The night was further electrified by a performance from his brother, bdifferent, and was surprised by another memorable performance from fellow Oakland City legend, Lil Baby.

This winter, the world will witness a new pinnacle of Anthony Edwards’ journey as he collaborates with adidas Basketball to introduce the AE 1 — a shoe designed with meticulous precision, tailored to his exacting specifications. As the face of adidas Basketball, this remarkable alliance signifies the fusion of Edwards’ audacious spirit, explosive prowess, and limitless versatility with the legacy of a brand that epitomizes excellence.

More details about the AE 1 will be announced in December 2023.