The Black Women’s Health Imperative, founded by Byllye Y. Avery, is the first and only national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the nation’s 21 million Black women and girls physically, emotionally, and financially.

In celebration of its 40 years, the BWHI hosted a homecoming-themed gala on Sept. 22 to celebrate those dedicated to improving Black women’s health outcomes. Celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Bailey, and more have previously supported the organization.

Avery broke down the mission and vision of the organization.

What is the mission and vision of the Black Women’s Health Imperative?

When Byllye Avery founded the National Black Women’s Health Project, she ignited a movement centered on creating a safe space for Black women to engage in open and honest discussions about their unique health needs. That initial vision has evolved into a 40-year mission, positioning BWHI as a leading force in addressing the pressing health challenges faced by Black women and girls across the United States. As we look to the next 40 years, BWHI’s mission is to ensure that the 21 million Black women and girls across the nation have equitable access to healthcare and the opportunity for healthy, fulfilling lives.

Why is it important to bring awareness to the disparities Black women and girls face in the healthcare industry?

In 2023, the United States continues to witness alarming healthcare disparities affecting Black women and girls. These disparities encompass inadequate access to quality healthcare, higher maternal mortality rates, elevated rates of chronic illnesses, and insufficient awareness of specific health risks they face. This pressing issue threatens the well-being and lives of Black women and girls across the nation. The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is uniquely positioned to raise awareness and lead solutions. With 40 years of dedicated advocacy, research, and community engagement, BWHI possesses a deep understanding of the challenges Black women and girls face in healthcare. Its long-standing commitment to amplifying their voices and needs empowers BWHI to advocate for change effectively. Lastly, as BWHI celebrates its 40th anniversary, it offers a poignant opportunity not only to honor past accomplishments but also to envision the next 40 years. This milestone serves as a rallying point to emphasize that the lives of the nation’s Black women and girls are at stake.

How are you celebrating the 40th anniversary?

In commemoration of our 40th anniversary, BWHI is embarking on a journey back to its local chapter roots by hosting homecoming-themed celebrations. These events aim to educate, empower, and provide resources on health and wellness for women of color. They are a true celebration of the accomplishments and contributions of Black women, as well as a reflection on the ongoing work required to improve Black women’s health outcomes.