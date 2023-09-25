Curren$y’s surprising challenges of early days as independent artist

Curren$y is a key influential figure within hip-hop. On Sept. 24 at Revolt World in Atlanta, the New Orleans artist sat down for a discussion with “The Progress Report.”

During the discussion, Curren$y highlighted an untold story of his early days as an independent artist. In 2009, Curren$y was a member of XXL’s inaugural freshman list. The other list members were Ace Hood, Kid Cudi, Cory Gunz, Blu, Mickey Factz, Wale, B.O.B., Asher Roth, and Charles Hamilton.

The cover was shot two years after Curren$y became an independent artist. With everything coming out of his pocket instead of a label’s budget, he ordered a cab to get to the XXL cover photoshoot. Curren$y said the taxi didn’t even drop him off at the photo shoot location, and he had to walk down to the spot. He then joked that if people saw cars and drivers in front of the building, they were probably for signed artists like Roth and Wale.

He also said he didn’t have a change of clothes and contacted his network to send materials like extra hoodies. Curren$y said it all worked out for him in the end, and now he has the money to get his own driver and wardrobe.