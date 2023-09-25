3 men arrested for allegedly gunning down Durham father

Durham police made three arrests following a month-long investigation into the killing of a 62-year-old man. On Aug. 24, Maverick Tatum was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Ashe Street.

According to a news release, three adults were arrested and charged by the Durham Police Department. Iquwan Timmons, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, and Zakiya Bumpers, 19, was charged with obstruction of justice on the day Tatum was shot.

On Aug. 20, U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Avion Cox on charges of first-degree murder. Bumpers was released on a $5,000 bond, while Timmons and Cox remain in prison with no bond.

According to Tatum’s daughter, Kimyatta Tucker, her father was shot and killed outside his partner’s home. She says her father’s death was “senseless,” and that she didn’t know of any conflicts that could explain him being shot at his girlfriend’s home.

“You see things about gun violence, and you never think that it would ever happen close to home,” Tucker said.