Jonathan Majors and Megan Good spark marriage rumors (video)

Majors raised eyebrows during the Congressional Black Caucus convention in Washington recently
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Fred Duval

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good initially surprised pop culture with their coupledom in the spring of 2023 amid his legal tumult. The pair jolted fans again when the Creed III star casually and comfortably let the word “missus” fly out of his mouth during a recent event.

Majors and Good were star guests at a soiree during the annual Congressional Black Caucus conference in Washington. Good, who starred in multiple urban classics such as Think Like a Man and Stomp the Yard, wore a white gown as she addressed the cheering crowd, helping to spark widespread rumors of an upcoming wedding.


“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, and the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good said to the crowd.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”


But it was when Majors reluctantly took the mic and used a specific term to describe his girlfriend that the streets started talking.

“Babe, you want to say anything?” Meagan asked, handing the mic to her boyfriend.

“Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” Majors said to the crowd amid rousing cheers and applause.

Good has been a constant presence in Majors’ life for several months. Paparazzi captured Good accompanying Majors on exotic vacations and his appearance in court regarding his domestic violence case. Majors was indicted following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York on March 25. After several delays, his trial is scheduled to begin in early October.

While he faces legal scrutiny for his actions on the night in question, fans ponder the meaning behind Majors using “missus” to describe Good.

