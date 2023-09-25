Jonathan Majors and Megan Good spark marriage rumors (video)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good initially surprised pop culture with their coupledom in the spring of 2023 amid his legal tumult. The pair jolted fans again when the Creed III star casually and comfortably let the word “missus” fly out of his mouth during a recent event.

Majors and Good were star guests at a soiree during the annual Congressional Black Caucus conference in Washington. Good, who starred in multiple urban classics such as Think Like a Man and Stomp the Yard, wore a white gown as she addressed the cheering crowd, helping to spark widespread rumors of an upcoming wedding.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, and the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good said to the crowd.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

But it was when Majors reluctantly took the mic and used a specific term to describe his girlfriend that the streets started talking.

“Babe, you want to say anything?” Meagan asked, handing the mic to her boyfriend.

“Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” Majors said to the crowd amid rousing cheers and applause.

Good has been a constant presence in Majors’ life for several months. Paparazzi captured Good accompanying Majors on exotic vacations and his appearance in court regarding his domestic violence case. Majors was indicted following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York on March 25. After several delays, his trial is scheduled to begin in early October.

While he faces legal scrutiny for his actions on the night in question, fans ponder the meaning behind Majors using “missus” to describe Good.

Yeah guys I don't think they're married the black excellence gala was black and white themed. She was hosting it with Larenz pic.twitter.com/dh5zwJOKDf — Holli Would (@bigredbunni) September 24, 2023

Jonathan Majors is clearly a southern. Saying "the mrs" does NOT mean wife to these negroes. They give that title out like candy. https://t.co/UAIQtyPi4N — Donate to local food banks (@TiphSeven) September 24, 2023

It was super random and came outta nowhere, right in the middle of his DV allegations (which I don't believe there's ever been a resolution to). It's just A LOT… — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) September 24, 2023