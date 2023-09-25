Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in critical condition

Krayzie Bone, who is considered the heart and soul of the legendary ’90s rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly on a ventilator and listed in critical condition at a Los Angeles hospital.

Cleveland native Krayzie, 50, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into the emergency room after spitting up blood. He is reportedly suffering from a condition called sarcoidosis, a disease in which nodules called granulomas form throughout the body. Granulomas often form in the lymph nodes, lungs, heart, eyes, and skin.

“TMZ” reported that a CAT scan revealed a “leaky artery” in Krayzie’s lungs. However, during and after surgery, surgeons were not successful in stopping the internal bleeding. As of Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Krayzie is under sedation and is being kept alive with the help of a breathing tube in the intensive care unit.

Fellow Bone Thugs member Bizzy Bone, who was raised with the rest of the group in the northeast corner of the Buckeye State, confirmed that his musical comrade is under medical duress and seeks prayers from their fans.

This news comes on the heels of the city of Cleveland dedicating a street after the group that dropped a steady succession of classic hits in the mid-1990s, including “1st of the Month,” “Crossroads,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” Thug Luv” and many others.

Krayzie reflected on that momentous occasion of Bone Thugs being honored by their hometown in the summer of 2023:

“With Hip-Hop, I’ve been blessed to be here. To be here at the beginning, to watch and see every phase that it’s went through, I’m excited to see what the next 50 years is going to bring,” Krayzie told AllHipHop. “Hip-Hop is definitely here to stay as a music genre, but it’s still so young. I just want to see Hip-Hop mature and be more kind and respectful to the artists that carry this genre. I want to see a balance between artists and corporations. It’s still young, but it needs to mature a lot. We need to realize and understand how to treat all legends like other genres of music.”

Many celebs took to the social media airwaves to offer support, including Ohio native LeBron James, for the game-changing emcee as he fights for his life in L.A.