Strike Captain Jonterri Gadson celebrates WGA and AMPTP tentative deal

Jonterri Gadson, WGA Captain and Emmy-nominated comedy writer for “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has navigated quite a journey in film and television. From poetry to comedy to screenwriting, Gadson has worn many hats. She can now add to the list advocating for fair labor practices. As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ends, Gadson is not just optimistic about what lies ahead—she is proud of the progress that has been made.

An End in Sight

“The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement,” read a joint statement from the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The announcement brings an end to a nearly five-month-long strike that had left writers like Gadson in limbo.

Pending approval, the WGA told its members they could return to work during the ratification vote if the board authorizes the vote to end the strike. “It will take a few days for the strike to be officially over as the WGA West and WGA East proceed with their ratification process,” reported Deadline.

Gadson on the Strike and Its Aftermath

As a WGA Captain, Gadson had an active role in the strike. With its resolution, she shared her sentiments with rolling out. “I’m proud that we were able to hold the line and boost the labor movement as a whole,” she said in an exclusive interview. She also expressed pride in belonging to the WGA: “I’m grateful for the community we built in the lines, and I’ve never been more proud to be a member of this guild.”

Chasing Dreams in a New Landscape

With the strike wrapping up, Gadson can focus on what she loves: writing. Her journey began in poetry. She earned an MFA and landed a tenure-track job. Following a detour into improv comedy, she discovered her passion for screenwriting. “After studying comedy and building a community, I started entering contests just to see how my scripts were…and it was like win, win, win,” Gadson had said in an earlier interview.

She credits her many fellowships and mentorships for sustaining her in entertainment. “It’s those mentorships from that time that keep me working today,” she emphasized. Gadson also found inspiration from industry veterans like Robin Thede, describing her as someone “doing exactly what I wanted to do.”

Conclusion

Jonterri Gadson’s journey from poetry to comedy to screenwriting has been anything but linear. Each chapter has enriched her as a writer and provided her with a multifaceted perspective on an industry she loves. As she pivots from her role as a WGA Captain back to the writing room, Gadson is not just writing lines for a script—she’s contributing to a broader narrative for workers everywhere. She wants all workers, particularly minorities, to know this strike wasn’t just about writers in Hollywood. It was about workers fighting back, so others aren’t afraid to do the same in the future as corporate profit margins continue to grow in the shadow of poor labor practices and bad deals.

As Hollywood writers go back to work, Gadson and her colleagues are ready to step back into the spotlight, their pens mightier for the experience.