1 sip of water can be the start of your self-improvement and wellness journey

Pamela Denise redefines what being a whole person looks like in a world saturated with falsehood and propaganda. Her platform, Start with Water, is designed to encourage stillness and gratitude as a morning routine and speaks on topics such as finding your purpose, perseverance, wellness from within, and creating personal greatness.

Tell us about your platform, Start With Water.

I’ve simplified the hardest but most important thing that all of us need to do, and that’s to feel good within ourselves. We start with water because we’re 75% water, and it’s about alignment: the body, mind, spirit, fluidity, and hydration. You start with 32 ounces of water in the morning, and then you go sit on your meditation pillow. Once you sit on your meditation pillow, you turn over your five-minute hourglass. As the sand is going down, open up your journal, because it’s a 365-day gratitude and clarity journey. Take a couple of deep breaths, ground and center yourself. Read the skin tip for today, and write down three to five things that you’re thankful for every single day. It’ll change your life because what we’re trying to get to is [inside] of us. The world [has] us chasing the bag, but the bag is who we are. I’m just helping to create space for spirituality.

What is the power of gratitude?

Gratitude opens up a whole [other] dimension. Most people get up in the morning and think about what they have to do. Gratitude says, “I’m thankful for just being here.” It opens up a whole different dimension.

What advice would you give to Black female entrepreneurs?

Start with water. It simplifies everything because when you get up in the morning, the world is so fast-paced and it’s so loud, and we go to our phones or social media. If you intentionally say that you’re going to start [with] water, you drink the water and create a space for stillness. That’s the most important thing because Black women are powerful, and what we’re chasing is [inside] of us.